Policybazaar Falls Over 10% As Bernstein Says Plan On Foray Into Healthcare Unclear

Shares of PB Fintech, better known as Policybazaar, declined to over one-month low on Thursday as Bernstein has an 'Outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,720, implying a 0.1% downside from the previous day's closing price.

Bernstein said that analysts await more details on its plan for backward integration with hospitals. The idea is not clear, it said, adding that it indicates Policybazaar is implying to revamping healthcare market by improving customer affordability and building unique proposition for health insurance customers.

PB Fintech on Wednesday clarified that it is still exploring options to enter healthcare space, and a decision hasn't been made yet. The clarification came in response to new reports earlier that said that the company was exploring plans.

The company has indicated that it is intending to provide hospital beds in Delhi–NCR region as a pilot programme. The customers of PB Fintech will get preferential and lower cost access, Bernstein said in a report. Now, whether this is a thorough partnership or new capacity is unclear, according to the brokerage.

Building the capacity will require some financial commitment from PB Fintech, and the size of which isn't clear, Bernstein said.