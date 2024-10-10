NDTV ProfitMarketsPNC Infratech Share Price Hits Nearly One-Month High After Bagging Rs 2,090-Crore Order
ADVERTISEMENT

PNC Infratech Share Price Hits Nearly One-Month High After Bagging Rs 2,090-Crore Order

PNC Infratech share price rose the most since Sept. 16.

10 Oct 2024, 11:39 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PNC Infratech share price rose to record high after emerging as the first lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 2,090 crore. (Source: PNC Infratech website)</p></div>
PNC Infratech share price rose to record high after emerging as the first lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 2,090 crore. (Source: PNC Infratech website)

PNC Infratech Ltd. share price rose to nearly one-month high after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for an engineering, procurement, and construction project worth Rs 2,090 crore from City & Industrial Development Corp. of Maharashtra. The order is jointly awarded to the company with Aakshya Infra Projects Pvt.

As per the order, PNC Infratech will develop integrated infrastructure 20 metres above wide roads, and construct various major, minor structures like flyovers and small bridges and allied electrical works under Naina project, an exchange filing said. The companies will take four years to complete the work.

ALSO READ

PNC Infratech Wins Rs 2,091-Crore Project Near Navi Mumbai International Airport
Opinion
PNC Infratech Wins Rs 2,091-Crore Project Near Navi Mumbai International Airport
Read More

PNC Infratech Share Price Today

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PNC Infratech share price rose 7.06% to Rs 458.90, the highest level since Sept 16.</p></div>

PNC Infratech share price rose 7.06% to Rs 458.90, the highest level since Sept 16.

PNC Infratech's share price rose 7.06%, the highest level since Sept. 16. They pared gains to trade 4.22% higher at Rs 446.75 apiece as of 11:14 a.m., compared to a 0.17% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has gained 19.36% in 12 months, and 26.83% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.61.

Of the 19 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 22.5%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty Trades Above 25,100, Sensex Adds Around 500 Points
Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty Trades Above 25,100, Sensex Adds Around 500 Points
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT