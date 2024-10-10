PNC Infratech Share Price Hits Nearly One-Month High After Bagging Rs 2,090-Crore Order

PNC Infratech Ltd. share price rose to nearly one-month high after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for an engineering, procurement, and construction project worth Rs 2,090 crore from City & Industrial Development Corp. of Maharashtra. The order is jointly awarded to the company with Aakshya Infra Projects Pvt.

As per the order, PNC Infratech will develop integrated infrastructure 20 metres above wide roads, and construct various major, minor structures like flyovers and small bridges and allied electrical works under Naina project, an exchange filing said. The companies will take four years to complete the work.