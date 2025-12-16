PNB Housing Finance Shares Upgraded By ICICI Securities — Check Target Price, Potential Upside And More

ICICI Securities has upgraded PNB Housing Finance to ‘Add’ from ‘Hold’, citing valuation comfort and the appointment of a new managing director and chief executive officer as a key positive trigger. The brokerage has retained its target price of Rs 970, implying an upside of about 5% from the current market price of Rs 922.

The upgrade follows the onboarding of Ajai Kumar Shukla as MD & CEO, which ICICI Securities said brings an end to leadership uncertainty at the housing finance company. Shukla has over 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry and has previously headed critical verticals such as sales, credit and risk.

ICICI Securities values the stock at 1.25 times price-to-book value for September 2026, and said management stability and improving profitability underpin its upgraded stance on the stock.