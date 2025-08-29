PNB Housing Finance Mulls Raising Up To Rs 5,000 Crore Via NCDs

PNB Housing Finance Ltd.'s board of directors will meet on Sept. 5 to consider raising funds up to Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The NCDs are proposed to be raised with or without a green-shoe option on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, it added.

An NCD is a fixed-income instrument that provides structured returns to investors. As NCDs are unsecured and not backed by assets, the market participants evaluate the issuing company's creditworthy and debt-servicing capacity before allotment.