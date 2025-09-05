PNB Housing Finance Board Approves Raising Rs 5,000 Crore Via NCDs
PNB Housing Finance Ltd.'s board of directors approved on Friday the raising of Rs 5,000 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures, according to an exchange filing.
It will be issued on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, with or without a greenshoe option.
An NCD is a fixed-income instrument that provides structured returns to investors. As NCDs are unsecured and not backed by assets, the market participants evaluate the issuing company's creditworthy and debt-servicing capacity before allotment.
Shares of PNB Housing closed 1.16% higher at Rs 791.7 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to a 0.03% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 23.7% in the last 12 months and 9.8% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of the 14 analysts tracking the company, 12 have a 'buy' rating on the stock and two recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 43.2%.