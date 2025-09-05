PNB Housing Finance Board Approves Raising Rs 5,000 Crore Via NCDs

PNB Housing Finance Ltd.'s board of directors approved on Friday the raising of Rs 5,000 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures, according to an exchange filing.

It will be issued on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, with or without a greenshoe option.

An NCD is a fixed-income instrument that provides structured returns to investors. As NCDs are unsecured and not backed by assets, the market participants evaluate the issuing company's creditworthy and debt-servicing capacity before allotment.