PNB Housing Finance Block Deal: FPI Sells Rs 177-Crore Stake To Singapore Government, Others

A public shareholder of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. sold a 0.62% stake in the company worth Rs 177 crore to a Singapore branch of Goldman Sachs and two Singaporean administrative institutions through a bulk deal using open-market transactions on Thursday.

Asia Opportunities V (Mauritius) Ltd., a foreign portfolio investor, offloaded 16.2 lakh shares at Rs 1.097.30 apiece, according to block deal data from the NSE. The firm held a 5.19% stake in the company as of June 2024, according to BSE data.

Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte.-Odi bought 0.92 lakh shares or 0.04%; the Government of Singapore purchased 13.6 lakh shares or 0.5%; and the Monetary Authority of Singapore mopped up 2.13 lakh shares or 0.08%, at Rs 1.097.30 apiece.