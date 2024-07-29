PNB Housing Finance: Carlyle Group Entity Seeks To Divest 6.4% Stake Via Block Deals

Carlyle Group entity Quality Investment Holdings Pcc plans to sell up to 6.4% stake in PNB Housing Finance Ltd. for Rs 1,255 crore via open market deals. The public investor held 32.68% stake in the Delhi-based mortgage lender as of June.

Quality will offer 1.66 crore shares at a floor price of Rs 755 apiece, representing a discount of 5% to its Rs 794.9 per share close on the NSE on Monday, according to the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit.

The share sale will be managed by Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. and IIFL Securities Ltd.