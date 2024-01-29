PNB Board Approves Fund Raising of Rs 7,500 Crore Via Share Sale In FY'25

The board gave nod for raising of equity capital for an amount aggregating up to Rs 7,500 crore in one or more tranches during FY2024-25 through Qualified Institutions Placement /Follow-on Public Offer or any other permitted mode or a combination, PNB said in a regulatory filing.