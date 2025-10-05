PM Modi, Starmer To Attend Global Fintech Fest, Earnings Season, Upcoming IPOs — The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: This promises to be an exciting week for the primary market as well, with more than couple of dozen IPOs going live.
Mumbai will be the financial hot spot next week as the sixth Global Fintech Fest kicks off, with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK’s Keir Starmer delivering keynote speeches. Adding to the excitement, investors await five major IPOs worth over Rs 28,000 crore and a wave of Q2 2025 earnings announcements from leading companies across sectors.
Q3 2025 Earnings Season
Q3 2025 earnings announcements for major companies are scheduled from Oct. 7 to 10. PepsiCo is set to report on Oct. 9, with analysts expecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue near $23.91 billion. Delta Air Lines will also announce on Oct. 9, with projected EPS around $1.56 and revenue of $16.79 billion, anticipating moderate earnings growth.
Bassett Furniture will report on Oct. 8, targeting earnings of $0.09 per share and $79.9 million in revenue amid restructuring. McCormick & Company is due on Oct. 7, expected to post earnings of $0.82 per share with $1.71 billion in revenue, while Unity Bancorp will close this week’s reports on Oct. 10 with forecasts of $1.27 EPS and $31.35 million revenue.
Major IPOs This Week
Next week will be eventful for investors as five companies plan to launch IPOs, aiming to raise over Rs 28,000 crore, while 29 firms are set to debut on Indian exchanges.
Tata Capital’s IPO, from Oct. 6–8, seeks Rs 15,500 crore through fresh equity and an offer for sale, marking the largest issue of the year, with a price band of Rs 310–326.
Meanwhile, LG Electronics India will open its Rs 11,607 crore IPO between Oct. 7–9, comprising a complete offer for sale as its South Korean parent divests 10.18 crore shares priced between Rs 1,080 and Rs 1,140.
Global Fintech Fest In Mumbai
Starmer will visit India on Oct. 8-9, 2025. During the visit, on Oct. 9, in Mumbai, both Modi and Starmer will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with ‘Vision 2035’, a focused and time bound 10-year Roadmap of programmes and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations.
Modi and Starmer will attend the sixth edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai and deliver keynote addresses. The leaders will also engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators.