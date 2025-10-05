PM Modi, Starmer To Attend Global Fintech Fest, Earnings Season, Upcoming IPOs — The Week Ahead

Mumbai will be the financial hot spot next week as the sixth Global Fintech Fest kicks off, with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK’s Keir Starmer delivering keynote speeches. Adding to the excitement, investors await five major IPOs worth over Rs 28,000 crore and a wave of Q2 2025 earnings announcements from leading companies across sectors.

This promises to be an exciting week for the primary market as well, with more than couple of dozen IPOs going live.