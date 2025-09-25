Piramal Pharma Shares See 40% Upside Potential As InCred Equities Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

The second key segment is Complex Hospital Generics. This part of the business provides stable, cash-generating operations, anchored by specialised products like inhalation anaesthetics, particularly Sevoflurane, and specialized injectables.

This segment, with its predictable cash flow, underwrites the overall financial resilience of the company. However, it operates in tender-driven markets that face typical low single-digit annual price erosion.

Finally, the Piramal Consumer Health business, which includes well-known brands such as Littles, Polycrol, and Lacto Calamine, serves as a steady source of cash flow in India. This segment leverages strong brand recall and an established distribution network.

It provides a counterbalance to the more cyclical nature of the CDMO business and offers options for future growth through premiumisation and digital expansion. While this model is asset-light, it requires sustained marketing investments and disciplined product curation.