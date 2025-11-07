Piramal Finance Relists On Stock Exchanges At 3% Premium

Diversified NBFC Piramal Enterprises, which in September 2025 delisted and merged with Piramal Finance - a wholly owned subsidiary and has relisted on the stock exchanges on Friday as Piramal Finance.

The shares were trading 3.33% higher as of 10:00 a.m. at Rs 1,300 per share on the NSE. The shares rose 2.36% on the BSE at Rs 1,300.

As part of the merger process Piramal Enterprises shares stopped trading on Sept. 23. The share holders had received equity shares of Piramal Finance in the 1:1 ratio.

In addition to this, the Piramal Enterprises debt securities were also transferred to Piramal Finance.

(This is a developing story.)