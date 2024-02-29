Pidilite Industries Promotes Sudhanshu Vats As Its New Managing Director

Pidilite Industries Ltd. has promoted Sudhanshu Vats as the company's managing director. He is currently serving as its deputy managing director.

The adhesive manufacturer's board of directors approved the appointment of Vats as the new MD, the exchange filings said on Thursday.

Previously, Vats helmed the packaging solutions provider EPL Ltd. (formerly known as Essel Propack Ltd.) as its chief executive officer and managing director. Before that, for eight years, he led Viacom 18 Media Pvt. as its group CEO and MD.

The company has also roped in Kavinder Singh as its executive director and joint MD designate, the filings said. At present, Singh is MD and CEO of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd.

Both Vats and Singh will take charge of their roles from April 2025, after the current MD, Bharat Puri, steps down, according to the filing.

"The appointments of Sudhanshu and Kavinder will reflect the next phase of the Pidilite leadership journey. I look forward to working with the two of them in building the Pidilite of the future,” said M.B. Parekh, executive chairman of Pidilite Industries.

Shares of Pidilite Industries closed 1.37% higher at Rs 2,738.05 apiece, compared to a 0.27% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.