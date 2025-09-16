Pidilite Industries Announces Record Date For 1:1 Bonus Issue — Check Details

Pidilite Industries Ltd. on Tuesday announced the record date for the 1:1 bonus issue, which received nod from its board last week.

"...we wish to inform that the Company has fixed Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the Company eligible for bonus equity shares," it said in an exchange filing.

The authorised share capital of the company is Rs 125 crore divided into 125 crore equity shares of Rs 1.