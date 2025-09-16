Pidilite Industries Announces Record Date For 1:1 Bonus Issue — Check Details
The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the issue of bonus shares has been fixed as Sept. 23.
Pidilite Industries Ltd. on Tuesday announced the record date for the 1:1 bonus issue, which received nod from its board last week.
"...we wish to inform that the Company has fixed Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the Company eligible for bonus equity shares," it said in an exchange filing.
The authorised share capital of the company is Rs 125 crore divided into 125 crore equity shares of Rs 1.
The company had previously announced a special interim dividend of Rs 10 with face value of Rs 1 in August, with the amount scheduled to have been paid out on Aug. 29.
This dividend was declared after the company announced its first quarter results for fiscal year 2025-26.
Pidilite Industries Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 18.6% at Rs 672 crore versus Rs 567 crore
Revenue up 10.5% at Rs 3,753 crore versus Rs 3,395 crore
EBITDA up 15.8% at Rs 941 crore versus Rs 813 crore
Margin at 25% versus 23.9%
Shares of Pidilite Industries closed flat at Rs 3,073.9 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.68% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 6.98% in the last 12 months and risen 6.19% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 18 analysts tracking the company, 11 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 7.1%.