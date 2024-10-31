Pick Of Picks: Tata Motors, RIL, SBI Among Top Stocks For 'Pivotal' Samvat 2081

As Samvat 2080 closes against a backdrop of geopolitical turmoil and monetary policy uncertainties, the Hindu new year is poised to be a pivotal one for the global economy.

Top brokerages continue to bet on big names even after the market has seen a decent rally throughout the year, apart from the October correction.

Tata Motors Ltd., State Bank of India Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and PNB Housing Finance are among the top picks by brokerages for Samvat 2081—based on the number of times they were the top calls by different analysts.

National Aluminium Co., Lemon Tree Ltd. and KPIT Technologies Ltd. were the other companies that saw repetition by domestic brokerage houses.

This pick of picks is based on investment picks for the upcoming year by eight individual brokerages that NDTV Profit analysed. However, it is important to note that the picks by these brokerages were very diverse, with Tata Motors being the only stock to be picked by three brokerages.