Azim Premji-Backed PI Opportunities Acquires Stake Worth Rs 3,207 Crore

The Azim Premji-backed limited liability partnership business acquired the below stakes via a BSE block deal.

The firm acquired 2.5 lakh shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. at Rs 1,305 apiece, aggregating to Rs 32.9 crore.

The company mopped up 0.14% stake in Larsen & Toubro Ltd. at Rs 3,575 apiece, aggregating to Rs 720 crore.

The business bought up 0.06% stake in Infosys Ltd. at Rs 1,754 apiece, aggregating to Rs 406 crore.

The enterprise purchased 0.03% stake in ITC Ltd. at Rs 1,480 apiece, aggregating to Rs 191 crore.

The organisation obtained 2.75 lakh shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. at Rs 3,971 apiece, aggregating to Rs 109 crore.

PI Opportunities procured 0.06% stake in SBI Life Insurance Co. at Rs 1,633 apiece, aggregating to Rs 112 crore.

The business accumulated 2.15% stake in Sapphire Foods India Ltd. at Rs 321 apiece, aggregating to Rs 44 crore.