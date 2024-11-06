Azim Premji-Backed PI Opportunities Acquires Stake Worth Rs 3,207 Crore
PI Opportunities AIF V LLP acquired Rs 3,207 crore worth of stake from various companies on Wednesday.
BSE Block Deals
The Azim Premji-backed limited liability partnership business acquired the below stakes via a BSE block deal.
The firm acquired 2.5 lakh shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. at Rs 1,305 apiece, aggregating to Rs 32.9 crore.
The company mopped up 0.14% stake in Larsen & Toubro Ltd. at Rs 3,575 apiece, aggregating to Rs 720 crore.
The business bought up 0.06% stake in Infosys Ltd. at Rs 1,754 apiece, aggregating to Rs 406 crore.
The enterprise purchased 0.03% stake in ITC Ltd. at Rs 1,480 apiece, aggregating to Rs 191 crore.
The organisation obtained 2.75 lakh shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. at Rs 3,971 apiece, aggregating to Rs 109 crore.
PI Opportunities procured 0.06% stake in SBI Life Insurance Co. at Rs 1,633 apiece, aggregating to Rs 112 crore.
The business accumulated 2.15% stake in Sapphire Foods India Ltd. at Rs 321 apiece, aggregating to Rs 44 crore.
PI Opportunities secured 0.19% stake in Deepak Nitrite Ltd. at Rs 2,695 apiece, aggregating to Rs 92 crore.
NSE Block Deals
The limited liability partnership business acquired the below stakes via an NSE block deal.
The firm further picked up 0.07% stake in ICICI Bank Ltd. at Rs 1,306 apiece, aggregating to Rs 730 crore.
PI Opportunities netted 0.01% stake in HDFC Bank Ltd. at Rs 1,751 apiece, aggregating to Rs 219 crore.
The company assimilated 0.11% stake in Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. at Rs 1,269.35 apiece, aggregating to Rs 145 crore.
The entity absorbed 0.11% stake in Ambuja Cements Ltd. at Rs 579.35 apiece, aggregating to Rs 167 crore.
PI Opportunities consolidated 0.03% stake in Divi's Laboratories Ltd. at Rs 5,979 apiece, aggregating to Rs 480 crore.
The firm collected 14.2 lakh shares in United Spirits Ltd. at Rs 1,456 apiece, aggregating to Rs 207 crore.