PhysicsWallah Share Price Slumps Over 15% Two Days After Listing

PhysicsWallah Ltd. share price slumped over 15% two days after it was listed on the exchanges. The share price declined as much as 15.40% to Rs 121.22 apiece so far today.

Delhi-based leading ed-tech company PhysicsWallah Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 145, a 33.03% premium over its issue price of Rs 109 apiece on Tuesday.

On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 143.10 apiece, marking a premium of 31.28%.