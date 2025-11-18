PhysicsWallah Listing: India’s First Pure-Play EdTech To Test The Offline Bet

PhysicsWallah’s revenues have expanded rapidly, rising from Rs 744 crore in financial year 2023 to Rs 2,887 crore in fiscal 2025, with the first three months of fiscal 2026 contributing another Rs 847 crore. However, profitability has been inconsistent.

Ebitda moved from a loss of Rs 975 crore in fiscal 2024 to a positive Rs 74 crore in the previous financial year, before slipping back to a loss of Rs 80 crore in the first three months of this fiscal.

Profit has remained negative throughout, widening from Rs 84 crore in fiscal year 2023 to Rs 1,131 crore in financial year 2024, before improving to a loss of Rs 243 crore in fiscal 2025 and Rs 127 crore in the first three months of this financial year.

The company is clearly scaling at speed, but the cost of expansion — particularly the offline push — continues to drag profitability.