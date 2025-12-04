Currency To Asset: Physical Gold Matters – Period | The Reason Why

Indian homes are museums of things no one remembers buying. Open a drawer, and you will find a bunch of old keys, mysterious screws, visiting cards, a Nokia charger, a web of wires, three cases of old spectacles – all kept because “they might be useful someday”.

Open another drawer, and you will find some real stuff – home loan papers, important documents, fixed deposit receipts, mother’s jewellery and so on. Half of these things are probably useless, but Indians don’t throw anything away so easily. Now imagine consultants telling you to keep only productive things and throw away all useless ones.

Will they consider gold as productive? Or imagine, just like demonetisation, what if the government tells us not to hold gold? What will be your reaction? By the way, Indians have around $2 trillion worth of gold in their homes, bank lockers or under the bedsheets.