Phoenix Overseas Share Price Hits Lower Circuit Post Flat Listing On NSE SME

Phoenix Overseas IPO, aimed at mopping up Rs 36.03 crore, got subscribed 123.52 times on the last day of bidding led by bumper demand from retail investors.

Retail investors applied for 157.89 times the shares allocated for them. Non-institutional investors subscribed 110.6 times of the shares set aside for them. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed their quota by 65.74 times.

The IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 45.8 lakh shares worth Rs 21.31 crore and an offer for sale of 10.5 lakh shares totalling Rs 6.72 crore.

The issue was open between Sept. 20 and Sept. 24. Phoenix Overseas IPO price band was set between Rs 61 to Rs 64 per share.

Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. served as the registrar for the issue.