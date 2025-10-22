Pharma Q2FY26 Preview: Sector Faces a Transition Quarter as gRevlimid Declines and GST Impact Weigh on Growth
Lower US sales of gRevlimid are a major drag for Dr. Reddy’s, Zydus, Aurobindo, and Cipla.
Sector Overview – A Slow Quarter Ahead
Brokerages expect soft growth in Q2FY26 for pharma companies as waning gRevlimid sales, a weak acute season in India, and GST-related de-stocking weigh on growth.
Revenue growth is projected between 7–10% YoY, while earnings may rise only 4–5%, reflecting margin pressure.
Key Headwinds
Fading gRevlimid Opportunity: Lower US sales of gRevlimid are a major drag for Dr. Reddy’s, Zydus, Aurobindo, and Cipla.
GST Impact in India: Channel de-stocking in September 2025 post-GST revision hit billing for 15–20 days.
Weak Acute Season: Slower demand for acute therapies further curbed growth.
Margin Pressure: JM Financial expects low 20% EBITDA margins; ICICI Securities projects 25% margin for coverage companies.
Growth Outlook by Brokerages
JM Financial
Sector revenue growth expected at 7% YoY, earnings up 4%.
Lupin to lead peers with 20% revenue and 35% EBITDA growth, driven by Tolvaptan launch and no Revlimid exposure.
Zydus Lifesciences may grow 12% YoY, aided by strong US and export sales.
Sun Pharma to grow 7% YoY; Aurobindo and Cipla at 3–5% YoY.
Dr. Reddy’s impacted by Revlimid and Russia exposure.
Domestic-focused firms (Torrent, JB, Emcure, IPCA) to see stable India growth but lower margins.
CDMO players (Piramal, OneSource, Innova) to post softer numbers as stronger performance is expected in H2.
HSBC
Prefers Buy-rated Divi’s and Sun for long-term stability.
Calls Q2FY26 a “transition quarter” with visible impact from gRevlimid decline and India destocking.
Lupin to deliver strong results on US launches (Tolvaptan, gGlucagon) with USD 310mn in US sales.
Dr. Reddy’s and Zydus Lifesciences to report sharp q-o-q declines in gRevlimid sales.
Alkem and Torrent pharma to post solid quarters, aided by India and new US launches (gEntresto).
Biocon to benefit from biosimilar growth, led by ustekinumab.
Divi’s Lab, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo, Cipla expected to post steady performance.
Glenmark Pharma continues to face India challenges but may see minor US recovery.
Jefferies
Domestic formulations to grow 8% YoY, similar to Q1.
Leaders in India growth: Torrent, Dr. Reddy’s, Ajanta, Sun (+11.5–12% YoY); followed by Emcure (+11%).
Moderate growers: Cipla, Lupin, Alkem (~8% YoY).
Lagging: Zydus Lifesciences, Mankind (~7.5% YoY).
GST impact: 2–3 weeks of slowdown; Mankind hit most due to high OTC mix.
US growth drivers: 1. Lupin – scaling up gTolvaptan 2. Cipla – gains in gAbraxane, Albuterol 3. Alkem – leads in gEntresto
gRevlimid continues to face price erosion before settlement expiry in Jan-26.
CDMO Trends
Divi’s Labs to post strong 16% revenue, 24% EBITDA, and 29% PAT growth, led by custom synthesis.
Piramal Pharma may see revenue/EBITDA decline of 7%/36%.
Cohance lifesciences to face 5% revenue and 42–57% profit decline due to supply constraints.
Gland Pharma and Cenexi to show mild improvement (4–15% YoY growth).
OneSource may see 7% revenue and 28% EBITDA QoQ jump, with Semaglutide sales starting Q3FY26.
Overall Outlook
Brokerages agree that Q2FY26 will be a soft quarter, marking a transition phase for the sector.
Key positives: Lupin’s US launches, Divi’s strong CDMO traction, and resilient India growth for Sun and Torrent.
Key concerns: gRevlimid erosion, GST-led destocking, pricing pressure, and US tariff risks.