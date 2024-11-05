P&G Health Share Price At Over Three-Year High After Q1 Margin, Profit Increase
Procter & Gamble Health's net profit rose 26% on annualised basis to Rs 82 crore in the first quarter ended in September.
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.'s share price rose to the highest level in over three years on Tuesday, as the company's profit rose and margin expanded in the first quarter.
Procter & Gamble Health's net profit rose 26% on annualised basis to Rs 82 crore in the first quarter ended in September. The company's increased profitability contributed to the rise in net profit.
It's Ebitda or operating profit jumped 29% on the year to Rs 114 crore in the quarter from Rs 89 crore, according to an exchange filing Monday. The operating profit margin expanded 730 bps on the year to 36.4% from 29.1%.
Procter & Gamble Health's revenue grew 3% on the year to Rs 313 crore, compared to Rs 305 crore in the corresponding year in the previous financial year. Meanwhile, the other income slumped 45.79% on an annualised basis to Rs 3.28 crore from Rs 6.05 crore, the filing showed.
Procter & Gamble Health follows June–July period as financial year to report its quarterly and yearly performances.
P&G Health Share Price Today
Procter & Gamble Health's share price rose 8.61% to Rs 5,742.40 apiece, the highest level since Oct. 11, 2021. It pared gains to trade 6.87% higher at Rs 5,650.00 apiece as of 10:32 a.m., compared to a 0.02% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 11.06% in 12 months, and 17.76% on year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 39 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.42, which implied the stock is slightly overbought.