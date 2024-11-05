P&G Health Share Price At Over Three-Year High After Q1 Margin, Profit Increase

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.'s share price rose to the highest level in over three years on Tuesday, as the company's profit rose and margin expanded in the first quarter.

Procter & Gamble Health's net profit rose 26% on annualised basis to Rs 82 crore in the first quarter ended in September. The company's increased profitability contributed to the rise in net profit.

It's Ebitda or operating profit jumped 29% on the year to Rs 114 crore in the quarter from Rs 89 crore, according to an exchange filing Monday. The operating profit margin expanded 730 bps on the year to 36.4% from 29.1%.

Procter & Gamble Health's revenue grew 3% on the year to Rs 313 crore, compared to Rs 305 crore in the corresponding year in the previous financial year. Meanwhile, the other income slumped 45.79% on an annualised basis to Rs 3.28 crore from Rs 6.05 crore, the filing showed.

Procter & Gamble Health follows June–July period as financial year to report its quarterly and yearly performances.