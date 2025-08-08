PG Electroplast Share Price Tanks 23% After FY26 Guidance Slashed

PG Electroplast Ltd. share price plummeted 23% on Friday after its guidance for fiscal 2026 was slashed. This comes as its net profit and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation decline in the first quarter.

The electronics manufacturing firm slashed its revenue growth guidance for financial year 2026 to 17-19% from 30%.

Its net profit guidance for the same period was also reduced to Rs 300-310 crore in comparison Rs 405 crore. This represents a growth of 3-7% compared to initially expected growth of 39.2%.

The product revenue growth was also revised to 17-21% from 35% due to this factor. This represents a 50% cut in growth guidance for the firm's product business.

PG Electroplast has cut its guidance due to growth loss in their product business. The firm's air conditioning vertical saw a dip in sales due to a shortened summer and irregular monsoon weather.

The firm also stated that it did not have confidence in recovering the lost growth in the next three quarters.