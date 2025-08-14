PG Electroplast Share Price Hits One-Year Low Dragged By Weak Q1 Performance

PG Electroplast Ltd. share price fell to the lowest level in one year following weak performance in the first quarter. The stock has slumped 40% in August so far. PG Electroplast reported that its consolidated net profit declined 20% on the year to Rs 67 crore during April–June.

Operating profit and margin have also declined. It is the biggest dampener for investors' sentiment for stock. Following the weak performance, PG Electroplast has reduced the revenue guidance to Rs 5,700–5,800 crore from Rs 6,345 crore for the financial year 2026.

Revenue growth guidance now stands at 17–18% compared to a 30% growth. PG Electroplast has lows orders in June and July. Working capital has increased while cashflow deteriorate. Early monsoons have impact air condition sales. Supply cost has weighed on the margins.

The high concentration of put options at Rs 500 indicates support level for PG Electroplast in August. However, the stock is trading below Rs 500. The target price is at Rs 600 apiece as indicated by high concentration of call options.