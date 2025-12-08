PG Electroplast Refutes HDFC Sky Report Flagging Concerns On Financial Position

PG Electroplast clarified that the information and claims in a report published in the HDFC Sky Platform on Friday were factually inaccurate and misrepresents the company's actual financial position. It has reached out to the brokerage for reviewing and rectification of the in the report.

The article in question is 'PG Electroplast in Limelight After Red Flags in Financial Health Raise Warnings' In the article, HDFC Securities has claimed that the PG Electroplast has come under a new scrutiny after a detailed review of its balance sheet. Analysts noted a combination of rising leverage, weakening cash flows, and growing debt commitments, which may intensify pressure on the PG Electroplast unless operations stabilise or liabilities restructured.

After reviewing the article, PG Electroplast noted that it contains certain statements and observations that are factually inaccurate, unsubstantiated, and not reflective of the company's actual financial position and operational performance.