PG Electroplast Jumps 16% To Record After Q1 Profit More Than Doubles

Shares of PG Electroplast Ltd. jumped nearly 16% to hit a lifetime high on Thursday after its first-quarter profit more than doubled, beating analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit surged 147% to Rs 84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. That compares to the Rs 53 crore estimates provided by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue rose 95% year-on-year to Rs 1,321 crore for the three months ended June, beating Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 959 crore.

Operating income—or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation—rose 99% year-on-year to Rs 131 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 9.9% from 9.7% over the same period last year. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg estimated Ebitda and Ebitda margin at Rs 89 crore and 9.3%, respectively.