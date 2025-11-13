Pfizer Share Price Jumps Over 6% As Q2 Net Profit Increases
Pfizer Ltd. share price jumped over 6% in Thursday's session as the company reported an increase in its net profit during July–September. Pfizer's bottom line increased 19.4% on the year to Rs 189 crore compared to Rs 158 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.
The top line grew 9.1% on the year to Rs 642 crore in July–September of the current financial year compared to Rs 589 crore revenue in the corresponding period of financial year 2025. The Ebitda advanced 21.5% on the year to Rs 230 crore from Rs 189 crore. Pfizer reported its margin at 35.8% for the second quarter compared to 32.2% in the same period of the financial year 2025.
Pfizer's Premarin received an approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Premarin is a medication, which contains conjugated estrogens. It is used in treating symptoms of menopause, hot flashes, and vaginal dryness, prevents post menopausal osteoporosis. It also treats certain types of abnormal uterin bleeding.
Pfizer Ltd. share price rose as much as 6.45% to Rs 5,339 apiece, the highest level since Oct 30. The stock price advanced for second session in a row. Pfizer share price was trading 1.98% higher at Rs 5,122.50 apiece as of 9:42 a.m., compared to 0.14% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Pfizer declined 1.77% in 12 months, and 0.88% on a year to date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 45.66.
Out of four analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 23.5%.