Pfizer Share Price Jumps Over 6% As Q2 Net Profit Increases

Pfizer Ltd. share price jumped over 6% in Thursday's session as the company reported an increase in its net profit during July–September. Pfizer's bottom line increased 19.4% on the year to Rs 189 crore compared to Rs 158 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

The top line grew 9.1% on the year to Rs 642 crore in July–September of the current financial year compared to Rs 589 crore revenue in the corresponding period of financial year 2025. The Ebitda advanced 21.5% on the year to Rs 230 crore from Rs 189 crore. Pfizer reported its margin at 35.8% for the second quarter compared to 32.2% in the same period of the financial year 2025.