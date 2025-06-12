Power Finance Corp. Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here

Investors may take a keen interest in Power Finance Corp. shares as it is the last to buy the stock to be eligible to receive dividend. The company declared June 13 to be the record date for the dividend on May 21, alongside announcing financial results for 2024–25.

As India follows the T+1 settlement system, anyone buying shares of Power Finance Corp. on June 13 will not be eligible to receive dividend.

On record date, companies determine the eligible shareholders for dividend. The ex-dividend day reflects the share price adjusted upcoming payout.

Power Finance Corp.'s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.05 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 for financial year 2025. This is subject to approval of shareholders in the upcoming annual general meeting. Once the amount is approved, shareholders will receive the dividend within a 30-day period.

Power Finance Corp. had announced an interim dividend of Rs 13.75 per equity share for the previous financial year. The amount was paid during the year in four tranches.