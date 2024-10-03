Petronet LNG Gets Double Upgrade From Emkay In 10 Weeks; Sees Over 23% Upside

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., for the second time in 10 weeks, has upgraded Petronet LNG Ltd. to "buy" from "add," citing a steady outlook and attractive valuation. The broking has increased its target price for the stock by 16% to Rs 425, implying a potential upside of 23.4% from the current market price of Rs 344.1 apiece.

According to Bloomberg, investors who followed Emkay’s recommendation received a 50% return in the past year, the same as the company's performance. Just 10 weeks ago, Emkay Global upgraded Petronet LNG to 'add', during which the stock fell an average 5.8%. It rose 5.2% in the periods rated buy.