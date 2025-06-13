Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On June 13; Here's How Much You Pay For Fuel Now

Fuel rates were held steady on Friday, unchanged across all metro cities. The last major revision in petrol prices was in March 2024, when the rate was cut by Rs 2 per litre.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 94.77, while diesel costs Rs 87.67. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.50 per litre, and diesel at Rs 90.03. In Chennai, petrol is now sold at Rs 100.80 a litre, and diesel costs Rs 92.39. Petrol is sold at Rs 105.41 in Kolkata, and diesel is priced at Rs 92.02.

In India, fuel prices have remained steady since May 2022, after the central government and various state governments reduced fuel taxes.

Currently, oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation review the domestic prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, and any changes—determined broadly by the global crude oil prices and the foreign exchange rates—are effected at the fuel stations at 6:00 a.m.