Petrol, Diesel Prices Flat On July 15 — Here's How Much You Pay For Fuel In Your City

Fuel prices remained muted in the country on Tuesday, and held steady across most metros, even after US President Trump gave out tariff letters to multiple nations.

The last major revision in petrol prices was in March 2024, when the rate was cut by Rs 2 per litre.

Here are the updates on the petrol and diesel prices on July 15, 2025:

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is retailed at Rs 94.77, and diesel costs Rs 87.67. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.50 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 90.03. In Chennai, petrol is now sold at Rs 100.80 a litre, and diesel costs Rs 92.39. Petrol is sold at Rs 105.41 in Kolkata, and diesel is priced at Rs 92.02.

In India, fuel prices have remained steady since May 2022, after the central government and various state governments reduced fuel taxes.

Currently, oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corp. review the domestic prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, and any changes—determined broadly by the global crude oil prices and the foreign exchange rates—are effected at the fuel stations at 6:00 a.m.

The price revisions method, or the dynamic fuel price methodology, considers several factors such as international crude prices, the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar, actual and expected demand, and the trade flow in global crude markets.

On Tuesday, oil continued to remain steady after its biggest gain in almost two weeks.

Crude has been buffeted in recent weeks, surging and collapsing along with perceived geopolitical risk in the Middle East, although volatility has eased in recent days.

Brent surged on Tuesday to trade at $68.98 a barrel, with a decline of 0.33%, after sliding 12% three weeks ago. While West Texas Intermediate for August traded near $66.72, with a decline of 0.39%, Bloomberg reported.