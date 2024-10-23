Persistent Systems Share Price Sees Best Session In Nine Months On Strong Q2 Earnings

Persistent Systems Ltd.'s share price jumped 10% to hit the upper circuit, clocking the best session in nine months on Tuesday as its profit jumped 23% in the second quarter ended September 2024.

The IT services firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 324.9 crore for the July-September quarter, compared with Rs 263.2 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 2,897.1 crore, marking a 20% rise from Rs 2,411.6 crore in the previous year's September quarter.

During the quarter, the company recorded order bookings of $529 million (approximately Rs 4,447 crore) in total contract value. Based in Pune, Persistent Systems has a global workforce of over 23,200 employees, with 19,899 based in India.

"This quarter, we continued to enhance our capabilities and advance our AI-led, platform-driven services strategy," Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Kalra said.

Dolat Capital maintained a ‘sell’ rating with a target price of Rs 4,250. The brokerage believes that the stretched valuations and risk to a significant cut in consensus estimate make the stock expensive.