Persistent Systems Tumbles To Over One-Week Low As Q1 Profit Falls

On the NSE, Persistent's stock fell as much as 7.38% in early trade to Rs 4,535 apiece, the lowest since July 11. It was trading 4.71% lower at Rs 4,665.75 per share, compared to a 0.48% decline in the benchmark Nifty at 10:16 a.m.

The share price has gained 95.35% in the last 12 months and 25.52% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.03 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.90.

Seventeen out of the 36 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, eight recommend 'hold' and 11 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 16.2%.