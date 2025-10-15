Persistent Systems' Growth Story Remains Intact Post Q2 Beat; Top Brokerages Hike Target Price

Persistent Systems Ltd.'s growth momentum will likely continue, brokerages said after upbeat results for second quarter. JPMorgan, Nuvama, Emkay Global Research, and Nomura hiked target price for the stock.

JPMorgan is confident that Persistent System will retain growth momentum. The mid-cap company’s total contract value was the highest ever at $609 million. The brokerage is seeing broad-based growth across BFSI, healthcare, and Hitech.

Nomura raised earning-per-share estimates by 3–5% for financial years 2026 and 2028, respectively. Persistent Systems' deal wins, and pipeline are broad-based and not restricted to a few clients. The company reiterated its target to achieve $2 billion revenue by financial year 2027 and $5 billion over the next three-to-four years.

CLSA raised estimates and target price of Persistent Systems on improved execution visibility. The company is best positioned both from capability and execution standpoint, it said.