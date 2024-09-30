PC Jeweller To Split Each Share Into 10, Raise Rs 646 Crore From Promoters

The board of directors of PC Jeweller Ltd. approved on Monday a share split in the ratio of 1:10 to enhance liquidity, as well as allotment of warrants to promoters amounting to Rs 646 crore.

The company will split one existing fully paid-up equity share, having a face value of Rs 10 each, into 10 shares having face value of Re 1, according to an exchange filing. It will result in the rise of the total number of shares from over 46.5 crore to 465.4 crore.

The record date for the share split will be intimated in due course. The plan is subject to shareholders' approval and will be executed within 45 days after the nod.

The share split has been approved with a view to enhance the liquidity of the company's equity shares and to encourage participation of retail investors by making shares more affordable, PC Jeweller said.