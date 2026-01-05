PC Jeweller Shares Surge In Trade After Key Developments — Details Inside
Going forward, PC Jeweller will remain focused on expanding the company's retail footprint while achieving a debt-free status.
Shares of PC Jeweller are buzzing in trade on Monday's session, rising up to 7% after the company reported its Q3 business update for the fiscal year ending March 2026 while also announcing an agremeent with Uttar Pradesh government.
The stock is currently trading at Rs 10.09, accounting for gains of more than 5.5%, after initially reaching an intraday high of Rs 10.32. However, in the past 12 months, the stock has corrected by more than 33%.
The rally in PC Jeweller's stock on Monday comes on the back of the company registering a healthy 37% revenue growth in Q3FY26, owing to robust consumer demand during the ongoing festival and wedding season.
PC Jeweller's stellar revenue growth comes at a time when gold prices have seen a sharp upmove over the past 12 months, becoming an ideal safe haven for investors looking to escape from global market-linked volatility.
Photo: NDTV Profit
The company has also announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government surrounding the CM YUVA Mission.
In addition, the jewellery retailer has reduced total outstanding debt by approximately 68%, further aiding positive momentum in the stock.
PC Jeweller's long-term borrowings stood at Rs 4,087 crore in March 2024, but it has come down to Rs 1,499 crore by September 2025, marking a significant reduction in liabilities.
During this period, the company's cash levels have also increased from Rs 5 crore to Rs 131 crore in September 2025.
Having corrected 33% in the past 12 months, shares of PC Jeweller are currently trading with a relative strength index of 54, which suggests neutral market sentiment.