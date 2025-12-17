PB Fintech Shares In Focus After Insurance Amendment Bill Clears Lok Sabha
The changes in the Insurance Bill strike at the heart of PB Fintech’s business model, which is heavily dependent on commissions earned from insurers.
PB Fintech Ltd. shares are in focus after Parliament passed the Insurance Bill, 2025, a move that could materially alter the economics of insurance distribution platforms, including Policybazaar, the company’s flagship business.
The Insurance Bill, 2025 strengthens the regulatory powers of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. Most critically for distributors, the Bill empowers IRDAI to prescribe caps on agent and intermediary commissions through regulations rather than guidelines. It also tightens oversight on payouts, commissions and disclosures across the insurance value chain.
Once these limits are notified, commissions will become regulatory in nature instead of being negotiated bilaterally between insurers and distributors.
How the Bill could hurt PB Fintech
The changes strike at the heart of PB Fintech’s business model, which is heavily dependent on commissions earned from insurers.
A regulatory cap on commissions could immediately compress Policybazaar’s take rates, impacting gross margins while fixed costs such as technology, marketing and employee expenses remain largely unchanged. This raises the risk of operating leverage working in reverse.
In addition, pricing power and negotiating leverage could weaken materially. Policybazaar’s scale advantage has historically helped it command superior commissions. However, once IRDAI prescribes limits, commissions become standardised, reducing the benefit of scale and execution strength.
Where PB Fintech Earns Its Commissions
Policybazaar earned total commissions of around Rs 4,200 crore in the last financial year. Of this, approximately Rs 2,700 crore came from non-life insurance products, while life insurance contributed around Rs 1,400 crore. Non-life, particularly health insurance, remains the largest and most profitable contributor to the platform.
ALSO READ
Policyholders First: How Insurance Bill Adds Teeth To IRDAI With Commission Caps, Profit Clawback
Current Take Rates Remain Elevated
PB Fintech currently enjoys relatively high take rates across segments. The average take rate stands at around 18.1–18.3%. Core fresh insurance revenue commands take rates of 25–26%, while renewal insurance is significantly lower at 6.1–6.2%. Blended core online insurance revenue yields about 15.8–15.9%.
Fresh health insurance remains the most lucrative category, with take rates estimated at 43–45%, making it especially sensitive to any regulatory intervention.
Strong Growth Backdrop At Risk
PB Fintech has delivered strong top-line growth over the last five years. Revenue has grown from Rs 1,425 crore in fiscal 2020 to Rs 4,977 crore in fiscal 2025, implying a five-year CAGR of 28.42%.
The key question now is how sustainable this trajectory remains if insurers are forced to cut commissions. Even a modest reduction in take rates could have an outsized impact on profitability given the platform’s cost structure.
What Brokerages Have To Say
UBS
UBS has maintained a Sell rating with a target price of Rs 1,660. The brokerage flags the Insurance Amendment Bill as a clear negative, noting that specified limits on commissions could materially hurt unit economics. According to UBS, every 1% reduction in unit economics could translate into a 3–4% impact on earnings.
Citi on PB Fintech
Citi continues to maintain a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,225. It acknowledges that the Street remains concerned about PB Fintech’s yields, particularly in light of the Bill.
Citi notes that IRDAI will now have vested authority to set commission limits, and the market may be factoring in a rollback to older end-of-mandate regulations.
However, the brokerage sees a low probability of the regulator backtracking on the current framework of democratised commission structures, arguing that disincentivising high-growth or operationally superior distributors would run counter to the objective of improving insurance penetration.
Investec on PB Fintech
Investec has also maintained a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,300. It highlights that while the Bill empowers IRDAI to cap commissions, the actual impact will depend on where those caps are set.
Importantly, IRDAI is considering a shift towards a deferred commission structure rather than the current upfront-heavy model, along with an overall commission cap.
Investec believes that commission caps may not necessarily hurt take rates, and deferred commissions could be structurally positive over the long term, though near-term earnings pain cannot be ruled out.