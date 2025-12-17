PB Fintech Shares In Focus After Insurance Amendment Bill Clears Lok Sabha

PB Fintech Ltd. shares are in focus after Parliament passed the Insurance Bill, 2025, a move that could materially alter the economics of insurance distribution platforms, including Policybazaar, the company’s flagship business.

The Insurance Bill, 2025 strengthens the regulatory powers of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. Most critically for distributors, the Bill empowers IRDAI to prescribe caps on agent and intermediary commissions through regulations rather than guidelines. It also tightens oversight on payouts, commissions and disclosures across the insurance value chain.

Once these limits are notified, commissions will become regulatory in nature instead of being negotiated bilaterally between insurers and distributors.