PB Fintech Shares Snap Five-Day Fall As Company To Invest In Health Maintenance Organisation

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd. rose over 4% on Monday, ending a five-day decline, as the company announced plans to foray into healthcare sector. Yashish Dahiya, chairman and group chief executive officer of the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, told NDTV Profit that the company plans to invest in an independent Health Maintenance Organisation.

Dahiya emphasised that the investment aims to address key challenges in the healthcare sector, including reducing costs for insurers and mitigating conflicts of interest between customers and hospitals. PB Fintech plans to acquire a 20-35% stake in the HMO with an investment of up to Rs 800 crore (approximately $100 million) over the coming quarters.

A Health Maintenance Organisation is an either public or private entity, that offers comprehensive medical care to a group of voluntary members through a prepaid contract. Members typically pay a fixed fee to access a range of healthcare services, emphasising preventive care and coordinated treatment.