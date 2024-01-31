PB Fintech Jumps The Most In Nearly Two Years On Q3 Profit Beat

Despite the quarter seeing relatively tepid insurance industry growth, PB Fintech reported a healthy 34.7%/55.4% year-on-year growth in core and new initiatives insurance premiums, according to JM Financial note.

"Meanwhile, loan disbursals grew 18.5% year-on-year due to the impact of unsecured disbursals slowdown," it said in Jan 31 note.

PB Partners business has now reached 17,100 pin-codes with Tier 2+ cities contributing to 76% of the premium. This business is now break-even at contribution level, as the company has moved towards smaller and higher quality retail agents, JM Financial said.