Paytm To Reward Users With Gold Coins On Every Transaction This Festive Season

Paytm has launched a new initiative that rewards every payment with gold coins, which can be converted into digital gold. This first-of-its-kind program, announced as the festive season begins, allows users to earn gold coins on all transactions, including Scan and Pay, online purchases, money transfers, recharges, and bill payments.

The initiative aims to transform everyday digital payments into an opportunity for long-term savings for both households and businesses.

Payments made using various methods, including UPI, credit cards, debit cards, and net banking, all qualify for the reward, with credit card and RuPay credit card payments on UPI earning double gold coins.

Users will receive gold coins worth 1% of the transaction value. The program enables a steady accumulation of one of India's most trusted assets, aligning with the traditional surge in gold purchases during the festive season.