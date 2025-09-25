Paytm To Reward Users With Gold Coins On Every Transaction This Festive Season
Paytm has launched a new initiative that rewards every payment with gold coins, which can be converted into digital gold. This first-of-its-kind program, announced as the festive season begins, allows users to earn gold coins on all transactions, including Scan and Pay, online purchases, money transfers, recharges, and bill payments.
The initiative aims to transform everyday digital payments into an opportunity for long-term savings for both households and businesses.
Payments made using various methods, including UPI, credit cards, debit cards, and net banking, all qualify for the reward, with credit card and RuPay credit card payments on UPI earning double gold coins.
Users will receive gold coins worth 1% of the transaction value. The program enables a steady accumulation of one of India's most trusted assets, aligning with the traditional surge in gold purchases during the festive season.
The company's spokesperson noted that the initiative is designed to add lasting value to digital payments and help build a stronger savings culture in India.
The company also highlighted how this platform can help channel savings from GST reforms, which have created efficiencies and savings for households and businesses, into digital gold, fostering financial security and long-term wealth creation.
The company recently rolled out features such as ‘Reminders’ for recurring expenses, a ‘Monthly Spend Summary’ for easy tracking of finances, personalised UPI IDs, and the option to hide or unhide transactions, all designed to enhance the user experience and drive greater financial inclusion.
Paytm stock fell as much as 2.59% during the day to Rs 1,132 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 1.77% lower at Rs 1,141.6 apiece, compared to an 0.19% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:43 a.m.
It has risen 66.03% in the last 12 months and 12.09% on a year-to-date basis.
Nine out of the 18 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 1,180.9, implying an upside of 3.1%.