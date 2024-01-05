Paytm Target Price Cut By BofA Over Near-Term Challenges

BofA Global Research cut its target price of Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications Ltd., on Friday, citing near-term challenges following a change in strategy and a reduced number of loans.

The brokerage cut the target price on the stock to Rs 940 from Rs 1,165 earlier, implying a 32.81% upside from its market price as of 10:30 a.m. It has a 'buy' rating for the stock.

However, its structural story remains intact on the back of better take rates and cost control. The stock's risk-reward ratio is also favourable, BofA said in a note.

"Paytm stock price is down 28% in the last three months vs. Nifty up 10%, mainly after its change in strategy of de-focusing on low-margin BNPL loans," it said.

BofA highlighted several factors that the market is missing, including a shift away from the buy-now, pay-later method that would improve the take rate to 3.8–4% in the coming quarters from 3.3% in the second quarter. It also cited the tie-up with Axis Bank in the personal-loan space going live in the fourth quarter.

Levers like cost control and embedded insurance uptake would result in 6% and 11% Ebitda margins in the current and next financial years, respectively. Other catalysts for the stock include more lending partner onboarding and consensus upgrades, led by cost control and take-rate uptake, according to BofA.