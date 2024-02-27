Paytm Stock Rally: What Makes Retail Investors Bet On Parent Of Company Hit By Regulatory Action

Retail investors have continued to flock towards Paytm shares, despite several restrictions placed on its NBFC subsidiary by the Reserve Bank of India.

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm, have jumped nearly 35% in the last 10 days since they touched their lowest price.

The RBI restricted the functions of Paytm Payments Bank on Jan. 31 due to persistent non-compliance and major supervisory concerns.

While most institutional investors remain averse to the idea of buying at this juncture, retail investors, including high-net-worth investors, are snapping up the stock.

“Most of the HNI and short-term trader investors are participating in this,” said Rajesh Palviya, senior vice president, technical and derivatives research at Axis Securities Ltd.

Investors who bought Paytm stock at elevated levels are looking for short-term trades to cover their losses, according to him.

“I think everybody is waiting for a pullback, and that's why pressure is there on the higher side as well, as those who have bought at a lower price are exiting.”

Shares of Paytm rose to nearly Rs 1,000 apiece in October 2023 and dropped to nearly Rs 600 apiece in December. The shares touched the lowest this month at Rs 318 per share, following RBI action.

When such uncertainty ensues, institutional investors tend to stay away from such stocks. However, that's not the case with retail and HNI investors.

“Many retail investors would think it's down by 50%. So maybe that's a good entry point,” said Aamar Deo Singh, senior vice president, equity, commodity and currency, Angel One Ltd.