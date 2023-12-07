Paytm Shares Sink To Lower Circuit As Plan To Curtail Small Loans Prompts Downgrades

Shares of Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. tumbled to hit the 20% lower circuit after analysts downgraded the stock as the company decided to bring down the level of unsecured loans under Rs 50,000 in a calibrated manner.

"Postpaid loans is a portfolio which is predominantly under Rs 50,000. On the back of the macro developments and regulatory guidance, which is there, we have decided to—in a calibrated manner—keep scaling the Rs 50,000 portfolio, especially the Postpaid loan, down," Bhavesh Gupta, president and chief operating officer of Paytm, said in a conference call on Wednesday.

JPMorgan called it a "profit warning", highlighting a sharp moderation in its ticket loan distribution following the system-level concern from the regulators and lending partners.

The company is indicating a 40–50% drop in low-ticket lending as it had intensified bottom scaping of customers with lower limits, with rising system-level concerns around low-ticket unsecured lending, the research firm said in a note. "We assume a sustained slowdown in BNPL and even PL over FY24/25, and do not give credit on offsets via pick-up in Merchants loans/high tickets loans or any flexibility that Paytm may have on direct costs."

Paytm’s move comes after the Reserve Bank of India tightened norms for unsecured retail loans in November.

The central bank made consumer lending costlier for banks and non-bank lenders, and also asked them to limit exposure to such loans, amid growing risk concerns.