Paytm Shares Sink 20% To Hit Lower Circuit After RBI's Payments Bank Crackdown

Paytm shares plunge 20% as RBI blocks fresh deposits in payments bank due to non-compliance and supervisory concerns.

01 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Paytm QR code scanner at a store. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)</p></div>
A Paytm QR code scanner at a store. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd. were locked in 20% lower circuit after the RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting fresh deposits, top-ups or credit transactions after Feb. 29.

The crackdown came as the regulator found persistent non-compliance and major supervisory concerns at the payments bank.

One97, in an exchange filing, said that from now on it will be working only with other banks and not its own payments bank.

Paytm's was locked in 20% to Rs 609 apiece, the lowest level since Dec 23, on Thursday morning. The scrip has risen 16.22 in the last twelve months.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 120 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 30.16.

Of the 14 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies an upside of 39.1%.

