Paytm Shares Sink 20% To Hit Lower Circuit After RBI's Payments Bank Crackdown

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd. were locked in 20% lower circuit after the RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting fresh deposits, top-ups or credit transactions after Feb. 29.

The crackdown came as the regulator found persistent non-compliance and major supervisory concerns at the payments bank.

One97, in an exchange filing, said that from now on it will be working only with other banks and not its own payments bank.