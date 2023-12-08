Paytm Shares Rebound After Worst Fall Since Listing

Shares of Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. recovered on Friday after it tumbled to hit the 20% lower circuit, the worst fall since listing.

The stock had hit the lower circuit after analysts downgraded it as the company decided to bring down the level of unsecured loans under Rs 50,000 in a calibrated manner.

Paytm’s move comes after the Reserve Bank of India tightened norms for unsecured retail loans in November. The central bank made consumer lending costlier for banks and non-bank lenders, and also asked them to limit exposure to such loans, amid growing risk concerns.