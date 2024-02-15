Paytm Shares Hit Fresh Record Low After It Confirmed To Have Received ED Notices

Shares of Paytm operator One97 Communications Ltd. fell to fresh record low on Thursday after it confirmed that it has received notices from the Enforcement Directorate.

The confirmation from the company came after the stock exchanges sought answer on reports that the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case against Paytm under the Foreign Exchange Management Act violations.

The crisis-hit company continues to receive notices and requisitions for information, documents and explanations from the authorities that include the ED.

In an earlier notification, Paytm had denied any violation of foreign exchange rules.

The company also said that Paytm Payments Banks Ltd. has not undertaken any outward foreign remittances.