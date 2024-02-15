Paytm Shares Hit Fresh Record Low After It Confirmed To Have Received ED Notices
The crisis-hit company continues to receive notices and requisitions for information, documents and explanations from the authorities that include the ED.
Shares of Paytm operator One97 Communications Ltd. fell to fresh record low on Thursday after it confirmed that it has received notices from the Enforcement Directorate.
The confirmation from the company came after the stock exchanges sought answer on reports that the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case against Paytm under the Foreign Exchange Management Act violations.
In an earlier notification, Paytm had denied any violation of foreign exchange rules.
The company also said that Paytm Payments Banks Ltd. has not undertaken any outward foreign remittances.
Shares of the company fell as much as 4.92% to hit fresh record low of Rs 325.30 apiece. The earlier all-time low of Rs 342.25 was hit on Feb. 14. It pared losses to trade 2.76% lower at Rs 332.70 apiece as of 9:23 a.m. This compares to a 0.20% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has fallen 48.79% in the past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 21 indicating it was underbought.
Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and six suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 46.5%.