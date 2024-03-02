Paytm Shares Fall After Payments Bank Receives Penalty From Financial Intelligence Unit

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd. fell over 1.5% in a special trading session on Saturday after Financial Intelligence Unit-India imposed a penalty of Rs 5.49 crore on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd.

The penalty has been imposed for violations of the bank's obligations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, according to a press release.

The FIU-IND observed that the bank engaged in a number of illegal acts, including organising and facilitating online gambling. Money generated from such illegal operations was routed and channelled through bank accounts that were maintained by entities with Paytm Payments Bank.