Paytm Share Price Slumps 10% On Finance Ministry's MDR Clarification, Extends Decline To Third Session

Paytm operator One97 Communication Ltd.'s share price lost nearly 8% of its value in a three-session declining spree. The share price slumped 10% at open on Thursday.

The Finance Ministry clarified on Wednesday that the government is not considering imposing merchant discount rates on UPI payments, reaffirming its commitment to low-cost digital transactions.

One97 Communication appears to be in consolidation mode as it had recorded eight sessions of gains on Monday. The stock surged 13.66% in those eight sessions. From Tuesday onwards, the share price has been erasing gains.

In the latest news, the company informed exchanges on Wednesday that it has approved the grant of 23,70,790 stock options to eligible employees under One97 Employees Stock Option Scheme 2019.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board has also taken note of 3,46,746 lapsed stock options, the exchange filing said.