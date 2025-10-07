Paytm Share Price Rises Following Launch Of India's First AI-Powered Sound Box For Payments

One 97 Communications Ltd share price rose after the company announced the launch of its artificial-intelligence soundbox for payments. It launched the latest innovation at Global Fintech Festival 2025.

Paytm's AI sound box is the first of its kind in India. It will serve small, medium, and large companies. The existing Paytm sound box will transform from an alert device to an AI-powered business partner, which will simplify merchant operations, the company said in the exchange filing.

Paytm's AI-powered sound box provides instant summaries, business insights, and financial intelligence in 11 local languages. The sound box works on 4G and WiFi connectivity and includes a fair use AI token subscription. Additional AI usage could be billed later. It also supports dynamic QR, tap, and insert card for seamless payments.