Paytm Share Price May Double, Says Bernstein—Here's Why

Paytm, India's leading digital payments platform, could see a significant upside in its share price, potentially doubling, according to a new note by Bernstein. The firm has outlined bullish scenario in which Paytm’s earnings per share (EPS) could rise by nearly 100% by FY30, driven by key growth catalysts, including margin expansion, an increase in lending from its own balance sheet, and the revival of key products such as Buy Now Pay Later.

The firm also has a bearish case scenarios where it expects to see a 40% downside to base case FY30E EPS numbers largely from assumptions of weaker cost control, continued contraction of payment margins and slower lending disbursal growth.

Bernstein believes Paytm’s payment processing margin, which dropped significantly after regulatory changes, could see a resurgence. The firm anticipates margins returning to pre-regulatory action levels of 15 basis points (bps) from the current 10bps. This could be achieved through the return of products like wallets, greater adoption of credit products on UPI, and a stronger consumer base leading to increased volume in bill payments and higher GMV (Gross Merchandise Value). The margin recovery alone could contribute a 25% upside to Paytm's EPS.