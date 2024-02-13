Paytm Hits Fresh Record Low After Macquarie Slashes Target Price By 58%

Shares of the company fell as much as 8.51% to Rs 386.25 apiece, hitting an all-time low. The stock last hit an all-time high on Feb. 6. It pared losses to trade 6.05% lower at Rs 396.65 apiece as of 9:27 a.m. This compares to a 0.10% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen by 81.55% in the past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 24, indicating it was underbought.

Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold', and six suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 38.4%.